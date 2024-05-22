As 2025 tripartite general elections are nigh, it is not surprising that many new political parties are mushrooming.

A newly registered party by the name of Mzika Coalition led by Christopher Mike Chiomba has hit the waves of Malawi politics. This development has come some months after the disgruntled Kondwani Nankhumwa formed his own party, Peoples Development Party (PDP), after a long time of power struggle with the main opposition party, Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP).

On 22 December 2023, another new political party was born called Muvi wa Chilungamo Revolutionary Party (MRP) whose first president is long time activist Saunders Juma.

However, some Malawians are of the view that the formation of new political parties is not necessary at the moment because a small country like Malawi does not need lots of political parties.

It is further suggested that it is high time that Malawians joined forces with other existing parties to spearhead nation development without just concentrating on politicking.

It is against this background that this article endeavours to elucidate 10 reasons why Malawi needs new political parties now.

First, forming a political party is one’s right to exercise freedom of association. Section 32 (1) of the Malawi Constitution stipulates that ‘every person shall have the right to freedom of association, which shall include the freedom to form associations”.

Second, a new political party is a good strategy to counterattack a strong party.

For instance, Kondwani Nankhumwa’s party, PDP, will definitely reduce DPP’s votes thereby providing an added advantage to the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

In fact the name PDP is similar to DPP and it will be easy to confuse an illiterate voter. This confusion was deliberately crafted.

Third, forming a political party is a good strategy to easily enter into an electoral alliance.

It must be noted that electoral alliances are negotiated at party level. It is impractical to negotiate an electoral alliance with an independent presidential aspirant.

For instance, it is easy for Kondwani Nankhumwa with his DPD to negotiate an electoral alliance with MCP guaranteeing that DPD will disrupt DPP’s stronghold in the Lhomwe belt.

It must be emphasized that electorate alliances have proven to be a determining factor to win presidential elections especially with the introduction of 50% + 1 majority.

Fourth, forming a new political party is an effective entry strategy into active politics towards attaining presidency.

For example, Saulos Chilima easily contested as a presidential candidate in 2019 just nine months after forming UTM when he had before found it difficult to be the DPP torchbearer.

Fifth, a new political party brings new ideologies which consequently transform the political landscape.

In other words, new political parties discover ideological lacunas that are overlooked by existing parties.

For example, MRP was formed with a new thinking of mindset change and a philosophy of realism.

In an attempt to end corruption, Nzika Coalition party focuses on integrity, competence and public service delivery.

Sixth, a new political party serves as an effective training ground for upcoming politicians.

Many youths have been singing a political song that the youth are the leaders of tomorrow. Some schools of thoughts surmise that it is high time the youths took over the reigns of power.

The million dollar question is that are the youths prepared to lead Malawi? Do they have the political muscle to compete with the political gurus in the wilderness of politics?

Of course, there is a litany politicians who simply formed their political parties as experimental labs which were later abandoned. They really gained a lot from their unpopular parties.

Bingu wa Mutharika, former Malawi President, initially founded United Party before being roped into the United Democratic Front (UDF). Kamlepo Kalua established Malawi Democratic Party (MDP) before trekking to DPP. Recently, controversial John Chisi has disbanded Umodzi party and he is now singing Hallelujah with the ruling MCP.

Seventh, forming a political party is an investment

Politics is a profitable business. Though risky, many politicians gleaned maximum returns after wisely investing in politics .

A political party can easily attract sponsors here and beyond with a prospect that once in power, they will enjoy some favours of winning government contracts.

By the way, have you wondered where UTM as a party got the money to conduct rigorous nationwide campaigns for 2019 and 2020 presidential elections?

Where did UTM get the money to buy over 200 brand new vehicles all at once? Politics is a quick profit making business.

Eighth, multiple parties ensure competitiveness that later breeds quality political leadership.

It remains a fact that Malawi is pathetically experiencing leadership crisis. It is unfortunate that our leaders once voted into power abandon their campaign promises and start feeding their protruded bellies through their gluttonous proboscis.

Malawi can only find a patriotic leader if it extends its catchment area far and wide.

Ninth, forming a new political party is the last resort after unresolved intra-party power struggles.

It is not a new phenomenon that disagreements and power wrangles erupt in political parties.

Forming a new political party has proven to be effective in finding lasting solutions to incessant power struggles in the party.

For example, Kondwani Nankhumwa formed DPD after a long period of power struggle in the DPP. It is true that peace and tranquillity have now prevailed in the once nighty DPP.

Dr. Saulos Chilima also formed UTM after being disgruntled with the succession plan in DPP. Examples are numerous.

Lastly but not least, in politics, a political party is an effective organisational and management tool.

A political party assists in organising viable party structures from the grassroots level up to the national level.

Furthermore, the party is also responsible for marketing their candidate and even soliciting funds for political campaigns.

It is against this background that most independent presidential candidates always flop in presidential elections.

In conclusion, with the vacuum of pragmatic leadership skills looming in Malawi’s political landscape, forming a new political party is highly encouraged.

After all, Malawi electoral system already embraced 50% + 1 majority as a means of determining the victor of presidential election. It is therefore expected that 50% + 1 majority will justly separate the grain from the chaffs in any presidential race.