Tributes continue pouring in for the versatile former Mighty Mukuru Wanderers defender, Kondwani Lifeyo who has died at the age of 31.

Lufeyo who was born on 12 November 1992, died on Friday morning, 19th April 2024 at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

Late Lufeyo’s close friend Luis Minjale, told the local media that the star who was part of the Nomads squad which last lifted the TNM Super League trophy in 2017, has succumbed to kidney failure.

The news about his departure has ignited a sorrowful mood in the country’s football fraternity as various individuals and groups including Wanderers say they will remember him for adding salt to the sporting activity.

“The Mighty Wanderers Family along with its President, Dr Thomson Mpinganjira, Board of Directors, Management, Staff, Players, and Supporters are filled with deep sorrow over the demise of our former defender, Kondwani Lufeyo.

“The Wanderers family is truly grateful for his service and dedication to the Club from 2014 to 2017. Kondwani will be remembered for his immense contribution to the Club including being part of the squad that won the TNM Super League in 2017,” Wanderers mourn Lufeyo in a statement.

On the other hand, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets has left the rivalry aside and sends sincere condolences to Lufeyo’s family and friends for the loss of the star who was very solid as the center back on the field.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya while expressing shock with news of the demise of Lufeyo, said he will remember him for his efforts towards the development of football as a player both for clubs and the country.

“We mourn together with the family on this very sad loss of a young man whose football career brought much excitement to the football fraternity. Our hearts are with the bereaved family during this moment of great sadness,” said Haiya in a Facebook post.

Apart from Wanderers, Lufeyo was also part of the 2009 Malawi U17 team which participated in the FIFA U17 World Cup and was an iconic defending midfielder for Mighty Tigers and Masters Security football clubs.