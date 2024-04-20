Each got three points after winning one and lost one, Moyale Barracks is at home against Lilongwe-based Civo in week three of the TNM Super League match this afternoon.

The Kaning’ina soldiers coming from the defeat to Creck Sporting last Sunday while the Civil Servants boys won the last game against Dedza on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Moyale Barracks Coach, Prichard Mwansa indicated that they are moving forward and they are focusing on the games ahead.

“We are set as usual, playing with a good side like Civo will be tough but let’s forget what happened last week and focus on this one, every game is a different one and I am sure this time people and supporters of Moyale Barracks will enjoy the results,” said Mwansa.

Abbas Makawa, Civo’s coach said he told his boys to work extra hard to achieve another point.

“We played well against Dedza and I told my boys to maintain that spirit to win more games and collect points,” he said.

Moyale scored four goals and conceded another four from two games so far played, while Civo scored 3 goals, conceded 2 goals from both and played two games and got three points each.