The Long-awaited Katoto Supermarket Mzuzu and District Netball League is set to be launched this afternoon in Mzuzu City.

According to Josephine Mkandawire, Northern Region Netball Committee Vice Secretary, all is set and the launch has begun with a walk from Chibavi to Katoto Netball courts, through St John, Zigwagwa, Ekwendeni taxi rank, Shoprite roundabout to Katoto Netball courts.

“We are set and everyone is set even our sponsors will be there and other notable people will witness the launch. During the launch, Ekwendeni Resource will play Golden Balls, while Raiply will play Chipea Creepers,” said Mkandawire.

12 teams already registered including Ekwendeni and Raiply.

The legendary former Malawi Netball Player and Coach Mary Waya is the Brand Ambassador of the league.

Dr Mathews Mtumbuka through his Weagle Holdings Limited is the sponsor of the League.