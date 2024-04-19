The US has accused China of “refuelling the biggest threat to Europe” by aiding Russia in rebuilding its defence industrial base amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted these concerns during his G7 press briefing in Italy.

He noted that China is a primary contributor to Russia’s defense sector by providing machine tools and semiconductors that assist Russia in replenishing its defense industrial base, notably used in Ukraine.

The US warns that China’s support for Russia could affect its relations with Europe and other nations, citing it as “fueling the biggest threat to European security since the Cold War.”

Despite saying it does not have conclusive evidence to back its claim, the US insists that China has now joined North Korea and Iran as the only countries supporting Russia.

