To enhance quality service delivery among police officers, Assistant Commissioner of Police and Officer-In-Charge for Mangochi Police Station, Morgan Dzonzi has provided training to his subordinates in customer care management.

The training took place on Thursday at Mangochi Multipurpose Hall, with 67 officers from various branches within the station in attendance.

He stated that the training aimed to equip officers with customer care skills, addressing the issue of public trust in the Police Service, and emphasized the importance of effectively delivering services in the current democratic era and that police officers should meet the needs and expectations of the people they serve.

During the presentation, the Station’s Community Policing Coordinator, Inspector James Kumbikano, highlighted that 21st-century customers of the Malawi Police Services, expect respect, speed, and convenience as well as the significance of friendliness and efficiency in interactions.

At the close of the training, the Senior Superintendent, who is also the General Duties Officer Richard Bullah, expressed gratitude to the OC for the timely initiative.

He said that the officers had gained valuable knowledge to enhance their interactions with the public.

The station plans to conduct similar training sessions in other formations within its policing jurisdiction.