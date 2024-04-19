The 2023 ICT survey results presentation shows that 82.8% of the population uses the Airtel network compared to 59% that uses TNM active sim cards, and 58% of the population uses single active sim cards compared to 42% that uses Multiple sim cards.

This was revealed during the launch of the 2023 National Information and Communications Technology (ICT) survey report at the Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe.

The report also shows that in Malawi, an individual spends an average of K5,159 Kwacha per month on the internet with an average of K8,477 in urban areas and K3,105 in rural areas.

The 2023 report reveals that the monthly average expenditure on the internet by region is K6,980, for the Central, K4,598 for the south, and K3,417 for the northern region.

Experts say the findings should improve ICT accessibility in different areas and reduce the prices of other high-cost internet services.

MACRA director of economic regulations, Andrew Nyirenda, observes that the survey was conducted when internet usage was affordable unlike now, and says the findings will help to regulate services in the ICT sector.

“These are now the policy interventions that the government as well as us as a regulator we need to look into,” Nyirenda said.

The last ICT survey was conducted in 2019. The 2023 ICT survey sampled and interviewed 12,000 households with a range of 4 to 50 enumeration areas in all districts