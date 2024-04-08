Mzuzu City Council (MCC) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to seal their partnership with Malawi Coalition for Kabaza Stakeholder and Association (MACOKASA) for sanity in the kabaza business operation in the city.

MCC Chief Executive Officer, Gomezgani Nyasulu, said the MoU between the two partners will help promote order in transport and traffic operations within the city.

According to Nyasulu, the development is in line with what was resolved at the MCC summit as the Council promotes security and safety of road users including Kabaza operators.

“As MCC, we are happy to sign this MoU with kabaza operators. This is important because it will help sanitise the transport and traffic movement in our city.

“We started with segmentation of coach buses operation where all coach bus operators have an operation point and this is second phrase that is targeting kabaza operators,” Nyasulu said.

MACOKASA National Chairperson, Moses Mwalabu, acknowledged that kabaza operators contribute to road accidents in the city saying the MoU will help in minimising such accidents.

“This MoU will promote mutual relationship among us, the Council, other agencies as well as district councils to ensure that we operate orderly to avoid accidents.

“Each and every operator will be registered with us so that we have number of operators and where they are operating thereby fostering security among themselves and customers,” Mwalabu said.

According Mwalabu, MACOKASA has also signed MoUs with Blantyre, Zomba and Lilongwe city councils.

“We have also reached out to Mangochi, Mwanza, Karonga and soon we will be heading to Likoma,” he said.

Regional Road Traffic Officer for the north, Maurice Mabvumbe, highlighted that kabaza operators contribute to bout 30 percent of road accidents in the country.

Reported by Blessings Preston Memena