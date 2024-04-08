The Blantyre district health office says the death toll from the Manase “ambuye n’tengeni” alcohol tragedy, has risen to seven while five people are still admitted as postmortem results have found acute poisoning as the cause.

Last week, the district health office reported that five people died while several others were admitted at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in the commercial city after consuming uncertified and locally brewed alcohol known as “magagada” or “ambuye n’tengeni”.

However, on Sunday, the Health Office through a press statement signed by the district’s Director of Health and Social Services Dr. Gift Kawalazira, reported that the death toll has risen to seven following the death of two more people over the weekend.

The office has further reported that five more people are still admitted at QECH, with two people in the Intensive Care Unit and that postmortem results are pointing to acute poisoning as the possible cause of the deaths.

“Blantyre District Health Office would like to update the general public on the Manase incident of suspected alcohol poisoning. Investigation reports indicate that so far two more people have died bringing to a total of seven. Currently, five people are still admitted at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital receiving treatment, two are in the Intensive Care Unit and the rest are in stable condition.

“Postmortem has been done on one of the bodies and preliminary findings are suggestive of acute poisoning as the cause of death. Full report to follow after laboratory testing. Meanwhile, Health workers and the Police are on the ground doing further investigation on the matter,” reads part of the statement.

It has also been reported that all the victims who were rushed to the hospital, presented with shortness of breath, stomach pains, diarrhea, blurred vision, vomiting, body pains and severe dehydration.

Meanwhile, the Health Office is advising the general public not to panic but to report to the nearest health facility if they experience these signs and symptoms and to as well refrain from consuming unknown and uncertified alcohol brands.