Days after Parliament passed a bill to legalize the growing of Local Cannabis, three people were arrested by Police at Jenda in Mzimba for being found in possession of cannabis sativa without a permit in Luviri area while attempting to transport it to Lilongwe.

The arrests came after Police Detectives got a tip that some unknown people in the Luviri area were possessing bags of Indian hemp as they were awaiting to transport the ‘illegal’ stuff to Lilongwe. Following the tip-off, the Police Detectives conducted an intelligence-driven operation which led to their arrest.

During the search, a 46-year-old woman, Pilirani Phiri, together with her two accomplices, Stanely Mologeni 34, and Ryford Wagiwa 37, were found in possession of 10 basins of cannabis sativa disguised as tomato, each weighing 11 kilograms, and a sack bag weighing 10 kilograms while the fourth suspect escaped, leaving behind a laptop bag containing the sativa which was weighing five kilograms.

The suspects have been charged with being found in possession of cannabis sativa without a license. All suspects will appear before the court after the completion of the paperwork.

Meanwhile, police at Jenda have applauded members of the community for their continued support to end crime in the area. The law enforcers also reminded people that cultivating or possessing cannabis sativa without a license is still an offense under the laws of Malawi.

Phiri comes from Phalombe district, Mologeni comes from Dedza district, and Wagiwa comes from Thyolo district, but they all conduct their businesses in Lilongwe.