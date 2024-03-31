The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has revoked a directive order that restricted customers from buying fuel in jerry cans without a permit from the energy regulatory body.

When the country was experiencing a fuel crisis last year, MERA restricted the buying of fuel in jerry cans without their permission and several service stations were closed and fined for acting contrary to the directive.

However, people can now breathe a sigh of relief as MERA, through a press statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer Henry Kachaje, has finally revoked the directive.

The statement indicates that consumers can now buy up to 20 litres of fuel in jerry cans and it is reported that the decision on the matter has been made to provide more convenience to consumers.

“We write to formally notify all Oil Marketing Companies and Fuel Service Stations registered with the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) of a recent resolution allowing Fuel Service Stations to sell up to 20 litres of fuel in jerry cans to consumers.

“Following careful consideration and in line with the regulatory standards, MERA has revised the provisions regarding the sale of fuel in jerry cans at Fuel Service Stations. The decision to allow the sale of up to 20 litres of fuel in jerry cans aims to provide increased convenience to consumers, particularly those with small-scale fuel requirements for machinery, generators, and emergency fuel needs,” reads part of the statement.

The body has then indicated that it is essential to emphasize the adherence to safety standards and guidelines during the dispensing and handling of fuel in jerry cans to mitigate any potential risks or hazards.