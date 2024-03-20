



Mthunzi Funeral Services Company, a subsidiary of Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited, says it will start offering comprehensive funeral services, including repatriation of remains and other funeral expenses to Malawians in South Africa both on insurance coverage or cash basis

This is according to the company’s General Manager, Onismas Karadzai, who led Mthunzi Funeral Services Company’s delegation at the Malawi Consulate General where among others they met with representatives of the Malawi communities in South Africa.

Karadzai said the extension of Mthunzi Funeral Services to Malawians in South Africa, is to address the challenges that Malawians in the rainbow country have been encountering when repatriating remains of their loved ones back home for a dignified burial.

He further said their trip to South Africa was to discuss with the Malawi Consulate General and representatives of Malawian communities in the country on how best the service can be offered.

“We have initiated discussions with the Malawi Consulate General and representatives of Malawian communities in South Africa. We are introducing Mthunzi Funeral Services’ operations and explore collaborative initiatives with the Consulate and potential partners. Additionally, we are also marketing Mthunzi’s services to South African-based Malawians and gain insights into their funeral needs,” said Karadzai.

In his remarks, Consul General for Malawi in South Africa Max Biwi, commended Mthunzi Funeral Services for the initiative, claiming it has always been a burden as statistics show that about 80 Malawians die every month.

“We are pledging our support on raising awareness of Mthunzi Funeral Services to all Malawians living in South Africa,” said Biwi.

On her part, Malawi’s High Commissioner in South Africa, Her Excellence Stella Ndau, praised Old Mutual for their planned assistance, affirming readiness to collaborate with any corporate entity supporting government’s sustainable and economic goals.