Primary School Teachers in Phalombe district have been advised to refrain from unnecessary borrowing of money charged at high interest, Katapila, and instead to start investing for continued success in their lives.

Speaking during the best performers award at Phalombe Teachers Training College on Saturday, Shire Highlands Education Division Manager Evelyn Mjima said a lot of teachers are failing to grow economically because they are borrowing money unnecessarily which they are also failing to service.

“I want to urge you teachers, to stop taking Katapila because with such tendency you cannot make progress in your lives since all of you do is to service one loan and take another. This is good time for you to start investing so that you can have other sources of income apart from salaries,” Mjima said.

She added that the certificates they got as best teachers who have produced good results during 2023 Primary School Leaving Certificate (PSLC) should not make them only shine on their professional level, but the society should be looking at them as achievers in producing best citizens.

She said people that have big names in society pass through the hands of teachers saying being the owners of knowledge and skills, they can also make big names in society as well.

One of the best performing teachers, Alfred Majidu from Dzenje C.C.A.P Primary School who produced 82 grade As in Mathematics, said dedication and hard work made him to be the number one teacher in the district.

He advised fellow teachers to follow all the skills and procedures they learnt in college for them to produce best scores.

Administrative Officer for Phalombe District Council, Godfrey Kachule said the awarding ceremony took long to be done because of financial challenges and as district going forward they will lobby in advance support from partners working in the district.

Khongoloni Primary School was selected as the best performing school followed by Dzenje and Nambiro while Khongoloni Zone emerged the best zone.

Alfred Majidu was selected as the best teacher and Chimwemwe Maholiya from Dzenje C.C.A.P Primary School emerged best learner with 6 As and was selected to Likuni boys Secondary School.

Reported by Linda Likomwa