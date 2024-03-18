Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested a Human Resource Assistant at the Land Resource and Conservation Department of the Ministry of Agriculture in Lilongwe area 3, on suspicion that he broke into the office of the department’s Senior Human Resource Assistant.

According to Lilongwe Police Station Publicist, Hastings Chigaru, the suspect has been identified as Anthony Chimpale aged 48, and he was arrested over the weekend

Chigalu said the suspect stole 75 Samsung Galaxy tablets, 7 tonners, and 600 panga knives, all valued at 20.9 Million Kwacha between the months of July 2023 and February this year.

He said the owner of the office reported the matter to police after noticing that the items were missing following an audit despite registering no physical breaking of the office for the culprits’ entry.

“A systematic investigation into the matter by the station’s detectives, located several users of the stolen tablets within Lilongwe. When detectives apprehended the users for questioning, they revealed to have bought the Samsung tablets from the suspect,” explained Chigaru.

He added that the stolen property was part of other valuable items the department is keeping for projects.

However, after his arrest, Chimpale admitted to having broken into the said office on separate occasions using keys he illegally acquired to use for the crime.

Meanwhile, police have recovered five tablets of the stolen property and they are still conducting investigations to recover the remaining 70 gadgets and other items.

Chimpale is expected to appear in court soon to answer a case of breaking and theft.

He hails from Nkhwenembera Village, Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa district.