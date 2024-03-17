In Mangochi, a suspected criminal known identified as Allen M’bwana has been shot to death by police after he wounded a police officer while resisting arrest in the wee early hours of Sunday at Makawa.

According to police records, M’bwana, an ex-convict was also a well-known habitual criminal and had been wanted by police in Mangochi and Liwonde in connection with a series of break-ins in the mentioned areas.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said that officers from Makokola Police raided his house following a tip from community members. After police knocked on his door, M’bwana took time to open and later emerged with a spear.

“He immediately threw a homemade iron spear, which wounded one officer on the right arm, causing him to fall down and bleed profusely,” she explained

As M’bwana was fleeing the scene, one officer shot in the air and a bullet landed on M’bwana’s right leg, causing him to collapse.

Later, M’bwana and the officer were rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where the officer is being treated while M’bwana succumbed to his injuries due to loss of blood.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased, rumored to be from the Ngokwe area in Machinga district, is being kept at the Mangochi District Hospital mortuary.

Police are appealing to the public to notify the nearest police station if the particulars of the deceased person match those of a familiar individual.