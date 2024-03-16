Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima has warned students who vandalize school property that they will be expelled and will no longer be given an opportunity to enroll in any public school in Malawi.

The Minister made the warning at Mphomwa Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Kasungu district where she inspected the construction works of classroom blocks and laboratories. Wirima said such misconducts retard development of the country.

“To bring sanity, we will not be left with any choice rather than expelling such ungovernable students who spoil other students with clear vision of their future,” said Wirima.

She added that Robert Blake in Dowa district has only form ones, while Khola and Nachitheme in Ntcheu district remain closed since students damaged property and classrooms which demands huge sums of money to repair.

“Let me emphasize that as a ministry we do not condone the practice of vandalizing property in our schools. We have many students who come to school to shape their future. As such we will not allow a few students to disrupt the education of their peers. I therefore urge students to follow right channels of presenting their grievances,” she added.

Wirima has since asked parents and guardians to give the right advice to their children, saying a child’s behavior starts from home.The Minister also visited similar projects at Msongwe CDSS in Mzuzu City.

The construction of classroom blocks and laboratories at Mphomwa Community Day Secondary School is being financed by Malawi Government and the World Bank.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education is implementing the Equity with Quality and Learning at Secondary School (EQUALS) project in 13 districts of the country in order to improve quality of science and mathematics teaching in Community Day Secondary Schools and increase the number of students accessing secondary education especially in remote areas in the country.

103 secondary schools in the country have so far been expanded to increase learning space through the EQUALS project.