Twenty-year-old Busisiwe Lindani attracted the attention of those that attended the 2024 graduation at the Great Hall in Zomba as she graduated from Malawi University of Business and Applied Science (MUBAS) with a Bachelors of Commerce in Entrepreneurship.

Busisiwe was one of the 2,313 students that graduated on Wednesday at UNIMA’s great hall in various disciplines.

Speaking to Malawi24, Busisiwe said she aspires to become a successful businessperson and create job opportunities for young people that are jobless after completing school.

The young lady said she already has a catering business that gives her income for day to day living and has appealed to fellow graduates to go into business as they look for employment.

“I wish my fellow graduates all the best for making it. I appeal to them to start businesses as they wait for employment opportunities,” added Busisiwe.

Speaking during the graduation, University Council chairperson, Dr. George Partridge, advised the graduates to avoid corruption in their workplaces, saying many people have landed into trouble because of indulging in corrupt practices.

Shortage of teaching staff is one of the challenges UNIMA is facing and Dr. Partridge said the university will employ additional lecturers to fill vacant positions of those that retired.

Director of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education, Dr. Levis Eneya, said the ministry was impressed that universities in the country offer quality and relevant tertiary education in line with Malawi 2063 vision.

The 2,313 students who graduated on Wednesday are from UNIMA, MUBAS and Kamuzu College of Nursing which is part of Kamuzu University of Health Sciences and they received certificates, diplomas or degrees.