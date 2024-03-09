Tumpe Nigel Ntaya popularly known as Phwedo has been invited as guest of honor at Mr and Miss Bunda contest happening today at Bunda College main hall.

Speaking in an interview, Bunda Student Union (BSU), Entertainment Director, Benson Gwiriza said considering Phwedo’s remarkable acting in ‘School Days’ movie it is important for students to be motivated by him.

Phwedo was once invited as guest of honor at MUBAS in Blantyre during Cinema Night last month.

“It feels great to be recognized by such big institutions, I really appreciate and I am ready to share my knowledge with students who dream to become actors and actresses,” he said.

The event will start from 7:00 pm and it will be spiced up with performances by Gwamba, Saint Realest, Teddy Makadi, Kineo and Aidfest Madness, Fada Moti, Twnda and P-Tunez.