The Civil Society Education Coalition – CSEC has called for transparency and efficiency in the 2024/2025 education budget utilization, saying education is not an expense but it is an investment as it is the foundation upon which a country builds.

CSEC Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe made the statement during an engagement meeting with Parliament on the 2023/2024 expenditure tracking and analysis of the 2024/2025 draft national budget with focus on education on Thursday in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters, Kondowe said that education is the vehicle through which the human capital necessary for the country’s development is created hence the country cannot waver in commitment to providing quality education for all.

He added that the K900 billon education budget allocation for 2024/2025 should be utilized efficiently because a commitment to education demands proactive measures to address challenges.

“Let us draw clear pathways for advocacy, uniting parliamentarians, government agencies, donor partner and all stakeholders in a common cause. Together, we can advocate for policies and allocations that priorities education and secure a brighter future for our children,” he explained.

On his part, Parliamentary Committee on Education Ephraim Naeja said there are some projects in the education which have not been included in the budget and he described this as worrisome

On implementing the budget, Naeja said the education budget should be decentralized.

“All necessary education materials should be well monitored so that efforts being used should not be put to waste. Resolve conflicts with contractors so that the projects that were delayed should be resumed,” said Kondowe.

In the 2023/2024 budget, the allocation on education was K600 Billion while in the 2024/2025 budget, the allocation was K900 Billion.

The meeting which was conducted by CSEC was funded by Forum for African Women Educationalists in Malawi (FAWEMA) , OXFAM and Girls Activist Youth Organization (GAYO).