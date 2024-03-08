Former Escom United, Karonga Eagles, Orlando Pirates, Platinum Stars, Costol Do Sol, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers striker Chiukepo Msowoya has announced his retirement from active football after a very successful 20-year-old career.

Nicknamed ‘Yakubu’ after the Nigerian forward, Msowoya paid a special tribute to all the clubs he has played for in his whole career.

“It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and emotions. I want to thank the Malawi National Football Team and all the clubs that I have played for, coaches who supported me, plus team-mates who have become friends,” reads part of his statement posted on his official Facebook page.

He scored 129 league goals, from which he won five league titles.

Bullets head coach Kalisto Pasuwa, who worked with Msowoya for four years, described him as one of the senior players who helped him settle down and succeed with Malawi’s domestic powerhouse.

“One of the senior guys whom I met when I came to Bullets. He is one of the players who helped me a lot to settle and succeed. Very disciplined player, and I worked with him for four years, and he did not give me any problems in terms of discipline.

“At times, he was also helping me to nurture the youngsters who were coming in. As you know, I was a player before and one of the reasons why I had senior players in the team was to prepare them for tomorrow because, in life, you never know what will happen tomorrow. After all, you cannot play football forever, so you need to prepare yourself for the next chapter of your life, and I hope and wish him the best of luck for the future,” he said.

Pasuwa will remember Msowoya for helping the club win four straight league titles, saying that was something special for the team.

“It was very special for the club, and that’s why I am saying he is one of the players who played a very vital role through his experience. He pushed the club to succeed, and I am very grateful for the services rendered to Bullets,” he concluded.

Super League of Malawi also paid a special tribute to the legendary striker.

“The first player to reach a century of goals since the start of our traceable records in the year 2000. He also remains the leading goal scorer in the TNM Super League since the same year.

“Your prolific contributions to our elite league have left an indelible mark on the country’s football history. Farewell, and may your next chapter be as remarkable as your goal-scoring legacy,” reads the statement.

Msowoya will be remembered for his winning goal against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers in 2008 at Kamuzu Stadium. He is also one of the leading top scorers for the Flames.