The Catholic University of Malawi, in conjunction with the Institute of People Management Malawi (IPMM), has drilled over thirty human resource practitioners in the country on legal compliance.

Speaking at the inaugural opening remarks of the two-day training in Blantyre on Thursday this week, the Director of Academic Affairs, who is also the Acting Vice-Chancellor for Catholic University, Rev. Fr. Dr. Wilfred Sumani, urged the participants to take the training seriously, arguing that matters of the law and employment are critical in the country following a wave of people understanding their rights in regards to employment.

Participants during the training.

Fr. Sumani further commended the partnership that the university has with IPMM in conducting trainings for human resource practitioners in the country on issues that guide their professionalism.

The director of IPMM, Willy Nkhoma, expressed the need for such trainings for human resource practitioners, saying they help them become knowledgeable about both new and amended laws related to employers and employees.

Nkhoma added that human resource practitioners are key to both employers and employees, as they help safeguard the goals of the employer and protect the rights and interests of employees.

He further added that such trainings help professionals address emerging issues by proposing laws that are favourable to both parties.

The two-day training has witnessed human resource practitioners being drilled on employment law, the Employment Act, the Labour Relations Act, the Workers Compensation Act, the Pension Act, and occupation safety and health.