Government through the Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare says it has increased the amount of money which Social Cash Transfer Programme (SCTP) beneficiaries receive by 71 percent.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Jean Sendeza during an interaction with SCTP beneficiaries in Nkhata-bay and Nkhotakota Districts on Tuesday.

The Minister said that the beneficiaries will be receiving an average of K15,000 per month.

The number of beneficiaries will be increased- Sendeza.

“Government has Social Protection Programmes such as the Social Cash Transfer, Climate Public Works and the Affordable Input Programme to benefit those who are ultra poor and vulnerable,” said Sendeza.

She added that the number of beneficiaries will be increased from 293,000 to 325,000.The Minister also called on duty bearers to ensure that only deserving people are registered for the programme.

Sendeza further asked Area and Village Development Committee members to avoid corruption when registering SCTP beneficiaries and other Social Protection programmes.

In his remarks, Traditional Authorities (T/A) Zilakoma of Nkhata-bay district said the SCTP is beneficial to their lives as they are now able to look after their families.

Meanwhile, registration of new beneficiaries in the Social Cash Transfer Programme (SCTP) is underway in some districts in the country.