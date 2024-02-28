Floods which have occurred following heavy rains have damaged roads, bridges bridges and houses in Nkhotakota and Karonga.

Government through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) in the Office of the President and Cabinet says a brief preliminary report from Nkhotakota District Council indicates that Dwangwa area experienced heavy rains that led to the flooding of Dwangwa and Kaombe Rivers, affecting surrounding areas.

The floods have damaged roads and bridges, hindering essential service delivery in the process.

“Currently, the department is working with the affected council in deploying a search and rescue team to carry out life-saving interventions, conduct rapid assessments and provide basic needs to affected communities,” says DoDMA in its statement.

In Karonga District, the council reports that 619 households have been affected in Traditional Authority Kyungu following the swelling of the North Rukuru River.

“A total of 38 houses have been completely damaged while 109 have been partially damaged. The threat of fresh flash floods remains high with the area experiencing heavy downpour,” says the statement.

DoDMA has since provided maize, maize flour, beans, pails, blankets and plastic sheets to communities affected by floods in Karonga district.

The department has, however, urged communities in flood prone areas that are experiencing heavy rains to take heed of flood warnings and move to safer and higher areas.