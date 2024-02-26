Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have today signed the Lilongwe based Civil Service United’s captain man Timothy Silwimba on a three year deal.

Wanderers say the defender Timothy Silwimba has penned the deal after going through medical tests earlier on Monday which have revealed his success to the side.

The Civil Service United’s left back who was Civo’s player of the 2023 season and grabbed a number of player of the match accolades will ply his trade at Lali Lubani Road until 2027.

Silwimba signing the deal.

The club was hunting for a left-back after they released Joseph Balakasi at the end of the 2022 season, in which they replaced him with Emmanuel Nyirenda from Mighty Tigers.

However, Nyirenda failed to establish himself, a development that forced Mark Harrison to use Isaac Kaliyati and sometimes Wisdom Mpinganjira as left backs even though they are natural attackers.

“We are thrilled to announce the arrival of Defender Timothy Silwimba following a successful medical test earlier on Monday. The Civil Service United’s Captain and left back will ply his trade at Lali Lubani Road until 2027, having penned a three year deal with the Mukuru and Ekhaya Farms Foods’ sponsored outfit.

“Silwimba was phenomenal for Civil Service United last season, winning Man of the Match on four occasions and voted the club’s player of the season. He has five caps with the Malawi Senior National Team. Welcome Silwimba to the Wise People’s Choice,” reads the statement from the club.

The 23-year-old is Wanderers’ third signing ahead of the new season after roping in Clement Nyondo from Dedza Dynamos and Blessings Singini from Ekwendeni Hammers.

The Nomads will be hoping to grab something in the 2024 season after they finished the 2023 season empty-handed as every trophy was won by their rivals, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets.