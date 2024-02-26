Sonda United beat Moyale Barracks Reserve by a single goal to nil to clinch 2023 Mzuzu District Fam League in a tightly contested final played at Botanic ground on Sunday.

The final attended by a crowd with notable officials like Northern Region Football Association General Secretary Masiya Nyasulu, FAM Regional Coordinator Robert Mzinza and Mzuzu District Football Association officials, ended goalless in the first half before Hastings Silwimba scored the decider at 74 minutes after a defensive error by Moyale Barracks Reserve.

Joseph Mlenga, coach for Sonda United, was delighted with the win attributing it to good tactical preparations while admitting opponents as tough.

“It was a difficult game as our opponents are also good. We met in group stages so we studied them and utilized their shortfalls. I am very delighted with the win and it is a morale booster as we aim to join the regional league,” Mlenga said.

After the game, coach for Moyale Barracks Reserve Kamphingizgoli Gondwe accepted the defeat while describing the cup as a good vehicle for unearthing talents.

He further added that he envisions to see some players joining the main team starting next season.

“We had a good game. Losing by a single goal shows how competitive the game was. All in all, being our first year in the cup it is not bad. Next season, we will be able to have some graduates from this team to main team,” Gondwe said.

Mzuzu District Football Association General Secretary Alphack Mkandawire said the league has met its target of developing talent.

“We have witnessed a good game and the league target has been reached. We have seen several talents both on players and officiation,” Mkandawire said in an interview.

To reach the finals, Moyale Barracks Reserve edged out Dairy Academy FC while Sonda United edged out last year’s finalists Blue Sport.

The champions will pocket K1 000,000, a rise from K500 000 last season following a rise of sponsorship from K2 million to K3 million.

The district leagues are sponsored by the Football Association of Malawi to the tune of K3 Million per district.