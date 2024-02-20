Malawi Police Service (MPS) has arrested two men for being found in possession of medical drugs without a licence.

According to the National Police Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO), Superintendent Alfred Chimthere, the two men have been identified as Wellington Chabakha aged 65 and Hyphen Matchanga aged 28.

They will appear before court soon.

“The duo was arrested on February 20, 2024 at Nsaru Trading Centre in Lilongwe. They illegally operated a drug shop and administered prescription to innocent clients, a move that poses a health hazard to the community,” said Superintendent Chimthere.

He added that the Drug and Narcotics section under Criminal Investigations branch pounced on them after a tip-off from well-wishers.

Superintendent Chimthere also indicated that the suspects will appear before Court soon to answer various charges among them; conducting pharmacy practice from unregistered premises and being unqualified persons handling medicine.

The charges are contrary to sections 86 and 85 respectively, of the Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority Act of 2019.

Wellington Chabakha hails from Chiudza village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chiwere in Dowa district, while Hyphen Matchanga comes from Chamaluwa village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kabudula in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, the MPS has partnered the Pharmacy Medicines and Poisons Board in conducting further investigation on the matter.