Three Chinese nationals have been sentenced to six years in prison after two of the Chinese nationals fraudulently married Malawian women and attempted to travel with the women to China.

The court heard that the two men, Zhang Yan Qing and Zhou Yan Hu, failed to follow procedures when marrying two Malawian women via a district council.

Working with a female Chinese national, Mian Mian Chen, the two managed to get marriage certificates processed in less than a week, contrary to the 21-day legal period.

They were caught at Kamuzu International Airport by Police.

In court, they were charged with human trafficking.

After they were convicted, Principal Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe sentenced the three to six year in prison each

He said the court has given the minimal sentence because the suspects did not cause any harm to the victims in Malawi.

One of the convicts, Zhou Yan Hu, had pleaded for lenience saying he does not have arms but the request was dismissed by the court which said disability should not be a reason for one to act against the laws.

According Deputy Police spokesperson for Central West Region Foster Benjamin, the three convicts will serve their sentence here in Malawi.