Rumphi District Council has launched investigations into a collapsed a K16 million ablution block to uncover root causes that will guide the council on subsequent actions to take.

The ablution block, containing shower and toilet facilities, which was built to serve patients’ guardians at Rumphi District Hospital collapsed on Friday, February 16, 2024.

It was constructed by Chigomezgo and Bongani Investiments in 2021 under District Development Fund (DDF) at a cost of K16 million and was handed over in 2022.

Rumphi District Commissioner, Emmanuel Bulukutu, said the Council will take necessary measures to ensure that all facts are known and where laws were broken, appropriate sanctions administered.

Bulukutu disclosed that auditors from the Auditor General’s Office are expected in the district on Monday to assess the structure and produce a report on the same.

Rumphi District Council Chairperson, Harry Munyenyembe, said during construction of the project councillors raised concerns with the structure but relevant officers did not listen to them.

Civil Society Organisations and community members in Rumphi raised concerns on the quality and cost of the project before it was handed over.

One of the Senior Managers for Chigomezgo and Bongani Investments, who refused to be named, said the facility was built according to designs and specifications provided by the Council.

Reported by Manasse Nyirenda