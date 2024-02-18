Three men are under police custody at Jenda, in Mzimba, on suspicion that they killed Reginald Shaba, 29, after stabbing him with a knife on the chest at Embangweni in the district.

Jenda Police Publicist Sub Inspector Macfarlen Mseteka has identified the three as Zacharia Nyasulu 29, Masida Nyasulu 29, and Kingsley Chunga 20.

Mseteka has indicated that the incident took place on February 6, 2024, where it is believed that Shaba was killed by the suspects when he was coming from a drinking joint. The suspects were on the run following the incident.

Investigations by Jenda police detectives led to the arrest of the three.

The trio has been charged with murder, contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code and they will appear before court soon.

All of them come from Mulapamani village, Traditional Authority Mzikubola, in Mzimba district.