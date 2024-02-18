Political analysts say the bond between alliance partners Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM will continue getting thinner as the country draws closer to the 2025 tripartite elections.

The MCP and UTM entered into an electoral alliance in 2020 elections but for the 2025 elections, President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima who has already served two terms as vice president may end up contesting as presidential candidates.

In an interview with this publication, Mkhutche explained that the two parties will not continue because it has been seen that they are working separately for the next elections.

He added that when it comes to elections, it will not just be about Chilima and Chakwera but the interests of their parties as well where the working relationship will be tested.

He added that the coming elections do not promise anything positive but people should start thinking of changing the politics of this country beyond the ballot box to shake this country into a new life .

He then advised Malawians who will vote in the 2025 presidential elections that they should make a good choice between a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that failed and UTM or MCP that have also failed.

“On the issue of rating the current leadership and the previous one in terms of fulfilling their campaign promises, I feel they are all below average. The promises have not been delivered. But as usual, our political choices are often not about what has been delivered or not but tribal affiliation,” he explained

On his part, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Coordinator Kelvin Chirwa said that people in the country should start hiring political leaders in positions based on issues not emotions or because of candidates ‘origin.

Chirwa made it clear that citizens need to strengthen their ability to hold politicians accountable based on the social contract that they have with them.

“Learning from the past is very important. 2025 will be the 7th general elections in post-1993 Malawi. Have we been better served by all the governments that we have so far elected? We expect all of us to be asking ourselves such kind of questions as we decide on who to vote for in 2025. All in all, we expect a free, fair and inclusive process. We expect the relevant stakeholders such as MEC to carry out their responsibilities without objectively,” he said.