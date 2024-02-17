Sergey Mironov, leader of the Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth party in the State Duma, stated that Alexei Navalny’s death could potentially be leveraged to discredit the Russian government, despite Navalny posing no threat to the Kremlin.

Highlighting the significance of the timing—a month before the presidential election—Mironov emphasized that Navalny’s passing could serve the interests of those opposed to Russia.

He called for a comprehensive investigation to avoid any manipulation of the facts surrounding Navalny’s death. Mironov also drew parallels between Navalny’s death and that of Boris Nemtsov in 2015, amidst accusations from US President Joe Biden against President Putin for targeting dissidents.

