Blantyre City Council (BCC) says it has revised property rates tariff levied on all properties in the city, effective 1 April, 2024.

According to the council, this has been done in order to sustain and improve services offered by the city council.

“Blantyre City Council is hereby informing the general public that property rates tariff levied on all properties in the city have been revised, commencing April 1, 2024,” says BCC.

The council has added that the tariffs have been adjusted from 0.0009 to 0.00117 and 0.0015 to 0.00240 for residential and commercial properties respectively.

“The minimum city rate for Traditional Housing Area (THA) has been adjusted from K10,000 to K20,000 per property biannually,” added BCC.

The council has also indicated that license fees and other charges have been adjusted by an average of 35%.

BCC has, however, assured residents that it remains committed to delivering quality services.