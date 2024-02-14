Moyale Barracks Coach Prichard Mwansa has refuted allegations that some players have been kicked out of the Super League team and forced to retire.

Speaking on Tuesday, the former Mafco Coach said he is not a threat to the team as some people have been alleging. He added that he will build a team that will bring results.

Last week, striker Gasten Simkonda and goalkeeper McDonald Harawa announced their retirement from active football.

“No player was chased from the team, and it was my wish to use them this season but they told me and the entire panel that they want to retire and rest. I am a coach but not 100 percent right, am still learning everyday,” said Mwansa.

On his part, Simkonda said he already made a decision to retire at the end of the 2023 season.

“So don’t waste time talking nonsense, and I am wishing the team the best,” said Simkonda.

Meanwhile, Mwansa has said the club will recruit some players to boost the squad.