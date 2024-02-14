The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC), has saluted President Lazarus Chakwera for what it has described as impressive, evidence-based and action oriented State Of the Nation Address which it says has offered hope to Malawians.

The Committee held a press briefing in Blantyre on Tuesday 13th February, 2024 where a press statement which has been signed by Robert Mkwezalamba who is its Board Chairperson and Desmond Mhango, who is a Board Member in retaliation to president Chakwera’s Friday, February 9th, 2024 SONA, was read out.

In the seven-paged statement, HRCC hailed the Chakwera led administration for achievements registered in the past years which they say include human development index, mega farms and food sufficiency, the creation of one million jobs and many more.

HRCC says the SONA has instilled hope amongst Malawians that despite facing numerous social economic challenge, recovery and growth will soon be attained.

“On the outset, HRCC would like to salute President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for his impressive, evidence based and action oriented State of the Nation address delivered to parliament on the 9th of February 2024 which has not only laid bare his administrations achievements over the years, but has offered hope among most Malawians that while the Opposition and other media platforms have been painting a negative and poor performance picture of our nation, the SONA managed to put things into perspective, and thus the fact that “we have made progress towards recovery and growth!”

“Since ascendance to power, President Chakwera has not minced words, the message has been that “we are clearing the rubble!” “We are recovering from the economic mess and natural disasters” and went on to advise Malawians to “work hard! Work Hard! Work Smart!” His messages have been, “squeezing a blister is painful but after the puss is gone, a great relief is felt and healing takes place!” reads part of the statement.

HRCC further commended Government for bringing back fiscal discipline in public finance management and implementing economic reforms to the point of regaining donor confidence and securing investments from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the European Union, and others towards direct budgetary support in the coming fiscal year.

The Committee also commended Chakwera for being honest by describing Malawi as being in a state of “compounded pain, and that pain deserves to be the chief preoccupation of every person who holds public office, whether elected or not!.”

The HRCC said this is the very reason why it is taking part in adding voice to the state of the nation as they are equally concerned and affected by the state most Malawians are in.