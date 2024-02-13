A 35-year-old man identified as Tenesi Taombe has been arrested for allegedly stealing fertilizer from a moving train at Nsanama in Machinga.

Liwonde police station officer in charge Ulemu Kalua said the fertilizer meant for the Affordable Inputs Programme was being transported in a train belonging to CEAR.

The suspect climbed aboard the where he managed to pack some fertilizer into two 50 kilograms bags and went home with it.

Officers from Mgodi Police Unit in Machinga later arrested the suspect at his home.

Taombe hails from Mapira village Traditional Authority Mposa in Machinga district.