Police in Mangochi district have arrested Robert Josaya, 34, for allegedly killing his 27-year-old wife, Edna Molesi, over marital quarrels.

Mangochi Police Spokesperson, Amina Tepani Daudi has confirmed with Malawi24 and said the incident occurred on February 11, 2024, at M’bondo village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chowe, in the district.

Daudi said the couple was staying together in the said village and had a 5-month-old baby girl.

“On the previous date, around 19:00 hrs, Robert Josaya went to a nearby shop to buy airtime. Upon noticing that he had stayed longer than expected, the wife followed and met him on his way back home.

“Eventually, a quarrel erupted between the two over infidelity issues as the wife accused him of seeing another woman, which led to a fight upon arrival at home,” said Daudi.

It is alleged that the husband left his matrimonial house the same night after the fight.

The following morning, neighbors heard the uncontrollable cries of the baby from the house, which was locked from inside.

After they forced open the door, they found the wife lying dead on the floor with multiple head injuries and blood oozing from the nose and mouth.

According to Amina Tepani Daudi, the matter was reported at Mangochi Police Station, and a team of detectives rushed to the scene of the crime and took the body to Mangochi District Hospital, where postmortem results revealed that she Edna Molesi died due to head and internal injuries.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been charged with murder under Section 209 of the Penal Cod and will appear before court after the completion of investigations.

Josaya comes from the area of village headman Makawa, Traditional Authority Jalasi, in Mangochi.

This is coming few days after another 30 year old man Nyozani Phiri also killed his wife identified as Lucy San in Thyolo district.