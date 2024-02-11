Silver Strikers FC have unveiled Peter Mponda as their new head coach and have offered him a one year contract.

The former Flames and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets skipper, who was also the assistant coach to Kalisto Pasuwa before departing for Black Leopards, was unveiled on Sunday at the club’s offices in Lilongwe.

Mponda was supposed to be unveiled some weeks ago but there was a disagreement amongst key stakeholders as to whether it was a good decision to hire him since he was once a Bullets player and a coach.

According to various media reports, he has promised to make Bankers great again after spending two straight seasons without winning any trophy.

“It’s time to make Silver Strikers great again by winning trophies, but I am pleading with everyone associated with this club to be patient with the process,” he told the media.

He reunites with his former captain at Bullets Chimwemwe Idana, who joined the area 47 based side last season.

His first assignment will be against Bullets in the NBS Bank Charity Shield match on 30th March at a venue yet to be disclosed by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM)