Malawi24

Fam appoints 120 elite Referees for 2024 Season

The Football Association of Malawi Referees Standing Committee has appointed 120 referees for 2024 elite competitions.

The Committee made the appointments on Saturday during its first meeting in Salima district.

The list includes 17 2024 FIFA approved referees and other 103 local elite referees.

FAM Referees Development Officer Fredrick Kholopa said the referees have been selected based on their 2023 performance.

“In refereeing, we look at both physical and technical abilities of the referees, and this is why we have assessors assigned in all Elite Competitions to assess the performance of our referees.

“We also have fitness quarterly fitness tests to assess the physical abilities of the referees because football involve 90 minutes of running so looking at how the referees performed last year, we have come up with the list of 120 referees who will be officiating elite competitions in 2024,” he said.

The list has 45 referees (42 male and 4 female) and 75 assistant referees (56 male and 19 female) .

About 26 new referees who were officiating in the lower leagues have made a list. The new referees are Samantha Mphonde, Joshua Msiska, Ibrahim Mussa, Macloud Dickson, Dab Dauya, Idrissa Matola, Rodrick Kapatamoyo, Williams Chidambo, Idrissa Kapinga, Isa Major and Kelvin Maguire

The new Assistant Referees on the list are Ella Chikalamba, Stammy Msukwa, Orbet Mhango, Shyness Silumbu, Mercy Chinula, Matias Chirwa, Chikumbutso Chathamthumba, Charity Mwandira, Rahim Shaban, Charity Zenus, Simon Rajab, Joseph Masaiko, Faith Gondwe, Juliana Saizi and Yafwiramo Nundwe.

Every year, the Committee appoints referees for elite competitions, and in 2023, a total of 103 referees (41 Centre and 62 Assistants) were appointed.

Below is the full list for 2024 season:

Referees :

  1. Godfrey Nkhakananga
  2. Easter Zimba
  3. Mercy Kayira
  4. Gift Chicco
  5. Newton Nyirenda
  6. Eness Gumbo
  7. Mayamiko Kanjere
  8. Zebron Lengani
  9. Kesten Mnenula
  10. Mwayi Msungama
  11. Benson Subili
  12. Honest Maulana
  13. Shaibu Cassim
  14. Michael Mwambyale
  15. Charles Chimimba
  16. Marko Dzimbasekwa
  17. Cedrick Mwachumu
  18. Alfred Chilinda
  19. Mercy Mziya
  20. Kondwani Kamwendo
  21. Jimmy Phiri
  22. Lameck manda
  23. Peter Jossam
  24. Misheck Juba
  25. Michael Missinjo
  26. Rose Zimba
  27. Lackson Chunda
  28. Tobias Chitani
  29. Dave Chinoko
  30. Deus Nyirongo
  31. Edson Chagara
  32. Meruce Nyirongo
  33. Waliko Simfukwe
  34. Samantha Mphonde
  35. Joshua Msiska
  36. Osman Nyasulu
  37. Ibrahim Mussa
  38. Macloud Dickson
  39. Dan Dauya
  40. Idrissa Matola
  41. Rodrick Kapatamoyo
  42. Williams Chidambo
  43. Idrissa Kapinga
  44. Issa Major
  45. Kelvin Maguire

Assistant Referees

  1. Bernadettar Kwimbira
  2. Clemence Kanduku
  3. Pondamali Tembo
  4. Joseph Nyauti
  5. Happiness Mbandambanda
  6. Evance Msonda
  7. Lameck Phiri
  8. Samuel Fudzulani
  9. Mphatso M’matete
  10. Edward Kambatuwa
  11. Elizabeth Sichinga
  12. Jonizio Luwiz
  13. Clement Kamwendo
  14. Richard Shumba
  15. Fanuel Mailosi
  16. Lesley Kuchilunda
  17. McHestings Kanjati
  18. Mussa Grant
  19. Zagalli Chimbulumata
  20. Mark Thunyani
  21. Wales Chisi
  22. Charles Chataika
  23. Henry Bello
  24. Sibusiso Sibande
  25. Saul Manjawira
  26. Siame Chitambo
  27. Hendrix Maseko
  28. Tamandani Sengani
  29. Charles Lulaka
  30. Elias Chikoleka
  31. Christina Mhango
  32. Gift Kossam
  33. Yohane Chiutika
  34. John Limbani
  35. Lloyd Makambwe
  36. Chipiliro Phiri
  37. Thomas Mang’amba
  38. Paul Makwale
  39. Innocent Jaha
  40. Yonas Jonas,
  41. Piason Kamanga
  42. Mabvuto Godoya
  43. Christina Mkweu
  44. Limbani Mussa
  45. Peri Kumwenda
  46. Steven Nyirenda
  47. Junior Mwakifwamba
  48. Fiskani Kaonga
  49. Solomon Silionde
  50. Macmillan Musopenge
  51. Khumbo Mandlopa
  52. Martin Kaoneka
  53. Charity Banda
  54. Weston Waile
  55. Straus Magwaza
  56. Samson Wasili
  57. Oliver Chimera
  58. Newton Chirwa
  59. Ella Chikalamba
  60. Mourine Dzinkambani
  61. Stammy Msukwa
  62. Orbet Mhango 63. Shyness Silumbu
  63. Mercy Chinula
  64. Matias Chirwa
  65. Chikumbutso Chimdaka
  66. Emily Chathamthumba
  67. Charity Mwandira
  68. Rahima Shaban
  69. Charity Zenus
  70. Simon Rajab
  71. Joseph Masauko
  72. Faith Gondwe
  73. Juliana Saizi
  74. Yafwiramo Nundwe

Source: FAM

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Malawi24

Related