The Football Association of Malawi Referees Standing Committee has appointed 120 referees for 2024 elite competitions.

The Committee made the appointments on Saturday during its first meeting in Salima district.

The list includes 17 2024 FIFA approved referees and other 103 local elite referees.

FAM Referees Development Officer Fredrick Kholopa said the referees have been selected based on their 2023 performance.

“In refereeing, we look at both physical and technical abilities of the referees, and this is why we have assessors assigned in all Elite Competitions to assess the performance of our referees.

“We also have fitness quarterly fitness tests to assess the physical abilities of the referees because football involve 90 minutes of running so looking at how the referees performed last year, we have come up with the list of 120 referees who will be officiating elite competitions in 2024,” he said.

The list has 45 referees (42 male and 4 female) and 75 assistant referees (56 male and 19 female) .

About 26 new referees who were officiating in the lower leagues have made a list. The new referees are Samantha Mphonde, Joshua Msiska, Ibrahim Mussa, Macloud Dickson, Dab Dauya, Idrissa Matola, Rodrick Kapatamoyo, Williams Chidambo, Idrissa Kapinga, Isa Major and Kelvin Maguire

The new Assistant Referees on the list are Ella Chikalamba, Stammy Msukwa, Orbet Mhango, Shyness Silumbu, Mercy Chinula, Matias Chirwa, Chikumbutso Chathamthumba, Charity Mwandira, Rahim Shaban, Charity Zenus, Simon Rajab, Joseph Masaiko, Faith Gondwe, Juliana Saizi and Yafwiramo Nundwe.

Every year, the Committee appoints referees for elite competitions, and in 2023, a total of 103 referees (41 Centre and 62 Assistants) were appointed.

Below is the full list for 2024 season:

Referees :

Godfrey Nkhakananga Easter Zimba Mercy Kayira Gift Chicco Newton Nyirenda Eness Gumbo Mayamiko Kanjere Zebron Lengani Kesten Mnenula Mwayi Msungama Benson Subili Honest Maulana Shaibu Cassim Michael Mwambyale Charles Chimimba Marko Dzimbasekwa Cedrick Mwachumu Alfred Chilinda Mercy Mziya Kondwani Kamwendo Jimmy Phiri Lameck manda Peter Jossam Misheck Juba Michael Missinjo Rose Zimba Lackson Chunda Tobias Chitani Dave Chinoko Deus Nyirongo Edson Chagara Meruce Nyirongo Waliko Simfukwe Samantha Mphonde Joshua Msiska Osman Nyasulu Ibrahim Mussa Macloud Dickson Dan Dauya Idrissa Matola Rodrick Kapatamoyo Williams Chidambo Idrissa Kapinga Issa Major Kelvin Maguire

Assistant Referees

Bernadettar Kwimbira Clemence Kanduku Pondamali Tembo Joseph Nyauti Happiness Mbandambanda Evance Msonda Lameck Phiri Samuel Fudzulani Mphatso M’matete Edward Kambatuwa Elizabeth Sichinga Jonizio Luwiz Clement Kamwendo Richard Shumba Fanuel Mailosi Lesley Kuchilunda McHestings Kanjati Mussa Grant Zagalli Chimbulumata Mark Thunyani Wales Chisi Charles Chataika Henry Bello Sibusiso Sibande Saul Manjawira Siame Chitambo Hendrix Maseko Tamandani Sengani Charles Lulaka Elias Chikoleka Christina Mhango Gift Kossam Yohane Chiutika John Limbani Lloyd Makambwe Chipiliro Phiri Thomas Mang’amba Paul Makwale Innocent Jaha Yonas Jonas, Piason Kamanga Mabvuto Godoya Christina Mkweu Limbani Mussa Peri Kumwenda Steven Nyirenda Junior Mwakifwamba Fiskani Kaonga Solomon Silionde Macmillan Musopenge Khumbo Mandlopa Martin Kaoneka Charity Banda Weston Waile Straus Magwaza Samson Wasili Oliver Chimera Newton Chirwa Ella Chikalamba Mourine Dzinkambani Stammy Msukwa Orbet Mhango 63. Shyness Silumbu Mercy Chinula Matias Chirwa Chikumbutso Chimdaka Emily Chathamthumba Charity Mwandira Rahima Shaban Charity Zenus Simon Rajab Joseph Masauko Faith Gondwe Juliana Saizi Yafwiramo Nundwe

Source: FAM