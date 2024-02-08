Civil Service United have unveiled three more players ahead of the 2024 season.

The players are Emmanuel Savieland Mphatso Magaleta, who have joined on a seasonal long loan from FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, as well as Masiya Manda from Mighty Tigers.

The team’s General Secretary Edgar Chipalanjira said the signing of the trio is part of implementing recommendations from the technical panel.

“We are implementing the technical recommendations of roping in extra personnel as we gear up for the season,” he said

He also revealed that three more players will be unveiled in due course after they brought on board the goalkeeping duo of Blessings Juma and Rahaman John.

By adding five players to their squad, the servants, who fought relegation last season, are the busiest club on the transfer market behind Bullets, Silver Strikers, and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

Bangwe All Stars, who made more than ten signings last season in their debut year in the top flight league, are silent on the market, but rumors have it that they will sign Bullets’ duo of Felix Demakude and Happy Nkhoma on loan.

They have already lost Robert Saizi to Zanaco FC while Chikumbutso Salima, Yamikani Mologeni and Saviel returned to their parent club while John, who was released by Bullets after the end of his loan spell, opted to sign for Abbas Makawa’s side.