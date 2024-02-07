A form 3 students who passed Junior Certificate of Education exams with 6 As and 5 Bs but was on the verge of dropping out of St Patricks Secondary School in Chiradzulu on financial grounds, has been offered full scholarship courtesy of Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM).

Earlier this week, Samson Phiri who passed the 2023 Junior Certificate of Education examination with 6 As and 5 Bs, was all over various social platforms with a call for support as he was yet to report for classes on financial grounds, a month later after school was opened on January 8th, 2024.

It was reported that the genius Samson owed St Patricks Secondary School in Chiradzulu district 150,000 Kwacha in balance for the previous term and was yet to pay 330,000 Kwacha to pay as school fees for this term, all totalling to 480,000 Kwacha.

Through his parents, Samson publicly asked for a bail out and after bumping up with the plea, PRISAM management thought of doing something claiming the country cannot afford to let the bright student end his education journey just like that.

According to PRISAM vice president Patricia Chisi, Samson has now been offered full scholarship at Maranatha Boys and she has since commended PRISAM president Ernest Kaonga for accepting their offer and urged other schools who are members of PRISAM to emulate the good example.

“We are so delighted as PRISAM that Maranatha Academy Management has accepted our request to accommodate the brilliant boy at their boys campus. This is one way of promoting education in the country and let me encourage the PRISAM membership to emulate this excellent gesture,” said Chisi.

On his part, Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga, said his school accepted to venture into partnership with PRISAM to accommodate the intelligent boy at Maranatha Boys on full scholarship, as an expression of commitment towards having an educated nation.

“We have stepped in to offer the boy a full scholarship. We will pay his fees, meet his expenses (pocket money) and if he qualifies for public university we promise to even meet his university fees. These are future leaders and Maranatha Academy plus PRISAM we are here to support the government to have a well-educated nation,” said Kaonga.

Meanwhile, father to Samson, Emmanuel Phiri who was over the moon, thanked the two institutions for the kindness, and further highlighted the importance education.