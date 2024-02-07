George Chaponda who was named Leader of Opposition in Parliament by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was this morning barred from attending Parliament’s business committee meeting.

Chaponda went to the meeting in his capacity as Leader of Opposition but he was sent out.

Kondwani Nankhumwa who also showed up as Leader of Opposition was allowed to attend the meeting.

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara told Chaponda that there is an injunction barring him from carrying out the duties of Leader of Opposition.

Last month, the Democratic Progressive Party expelled Nankhumwa and others. The party, which is the opposition party with the highest number of Members of Parliament, then proceeded to appoint Chaponda as new Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

However, Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda advised the Speaker that an injunction obtained by Nankhumwa restrains the Speaker from recognising Chaponda as the new Leader of Opposition in Parliament.