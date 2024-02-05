Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has urged people in the country to go for cancer screening so that the disease can be detected early.

The Minister made the remarks during a visit to the National Cancer Center at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH), to appreciate the progress of the construction of a new wing which once completed, will improve radiotherapy services.

“There is need for each and every person to be responsible for his or her body, let’s make sure that we go for checkup and continue doing exercises since some of these cancers are avoidable,” she said.

She added that once the radiotherapy service is complete, it will have a great impact to cancer patients across the country.

Kandodo Chiponda also highlighted that the current government is committed to invest more in the country’s health infrastructure, in a bid to improve health service delivery in the country.

She, however, hailed local and international partners including Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), for assisting government in the fight against cancer.

In his remarks, PLEM construction site agent, Ajai Mohan indicated that the new wing will be complete by March 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, the new cancer center is expected to save millions of dollars which the country spends when sending cancer patients abroad.