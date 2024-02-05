Police at Lingadzi in Lilongwe are keeping in custody 34-year-old Gladys Mtenje for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy.

Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Constable Glory Kondowe Ngwira has confirmed to Malawi24 about the arrest of Gladys Mtenje.

Costable Kondowe Ngwira has told Malawi24 that the incident occurred on February 1, 2024 around 1700 hours within Kauma location.

She further said that the victim was home studying when Mtenje and her friend came looking for his mother.

Later the mother and Mtenje’s friend left leaving her behind with the victim. She drew closer to the boy while undressed, grabbed the boy’s hand and took off his clothes while holding him.

She then asked if the victim had a condom before forcing him to have sex intercourse with her.

After this act, the victim noted blood over the nosal of the condom.

The matter was reported to the victim’s mother who later reported it to Lingadzi Police Station who refered the victim to hospital for medical examination where the results come positive.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody and she will appear before Court soon to answer the charge.

Gladys Mtenje hails from Nkhota village in the area of traditional authority Santhe in Kasungu district.