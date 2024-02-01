Chitoliro Productionz has announced a Nde’feyo Entertainment and Record Label Legacy Celebration tour which is scheduled to be held on 3rd February, 2024 in Lilongwe.

After Lilongwe, the celebrations head to Club 24/7 on 10 February and Mibawa Multipurpose Hall on 2 March in Blantyre.

The tour aims at celebrating Nde’feyo legacy and creating promotional opportunities for new and up and coming artists.

It will also feature award winning artists namely Onesimus, Piksy and Maskal who were once signed by Nde’feyo Entertainment. However, the final artist line-up will later be confirmed for the two shows in Blantyre.

“We are more than satisfied with what we contributed as Nde’feyo, now we can only look back and celebrate our legacy and this has been an excellent springboard as we have now ventured into other avenues in the entertainment industries. Our former artists are still ruling the music scene. We can confidently say we transformed the game,” says co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Nde’feyo Entertainment who is now Executive Producer of the new creative industries outfit Chitoliro Productionz, Ken Zizwa Limwame.

Other artists who were also under Nde’feyo Entertainment include Bucci, McLuther, Mada Ngoleka and Trumel.

Zizwa adds: “The future of Malawi music looks ever promising, of which urban music is now considered mainstream. It’s important to celebrate the heritage as the saying goes, the tree is as strong as its roots.

Commenting on Maskal’s comeback, Zizwa said Maskal’s relocation to the US abruptly deprived the Malawi music scene of its brightest stars, while he has creatively been active, his engagement with Malawi music has been minimal.

“A gap he feels dutybound to feel now inspired by the current upsurge of amazing Malawian talent, whose foundations Nde’feyo Entertainment is a big part of.”

Nde’feyo Entertainment was founded by Zizwa and Khumbo Kabuzi Munthali hinged on their success as Biriwiri.