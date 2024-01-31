The Blantyre Water Board says it is embarking on an exercise to replace all domestic prepaid meters which they say have significant design shortcomings which are impacting on their performance.

This is contained in a press statement released on Wednesday 31st January, 2024 in which BWB says the recalling exercise is expected to start very soon and the board has since urged the general public to welcome their staff who have been assigned to carry the exercise in Blantyre.

“Blantyre Water Board is recalling most of the domestic prepaid meters that are in our system right now because they have significant design shortcomings which are impacting on our performance.

“We are in continuous discussion with the various manufacturers, and they are in the process of improving on the design so that we can install meters that function as expected and that will perform at the desired level. As such, you will see our staff coming to your premises to replace prepaid meters with postpaid meters, and when they come, please allow them to do their work freely. They will have official identification and/or a letter that will explain the same,” reads part of the statement.

Blantyre Water Board further says the prepaid meters will be reintroduced in the system once the technical challenge is rectified by the responsible manufacturing company.

“You have the assurance of Blantyre Water Board that when the technology issues are resolved and the appropriate equipment is available to us, we shall re-introduce them in the system,” goes another part of the statement.

Blantyre Water Board started installing prepaid water metering system in 2017 in some townships of Blantyre which were aimed at giving its customers an opportunity to regulate water usage on their own.