President Lazurus Chakwera has today laid a foundation stone for the construction of Lilongwe Bridge which will cost K37 billion.

Upon arrival at the construction site, President Chakwera was welcomed by Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, ambassadors and other government officials.

In his speech after laying the foundation stone, President Chakwera said the bridge will help in the development of the country as it will be constructed in a modern way.

“The bridge is looking very impressive. It is designed in a different style compared to the previous one. This will be the biggest bridge in the country once it is done.

“As government, our aim is to have the capital city changed. We are bringing in many developments not only in the road network but also other sectors,” he said.

Chakwera thanked the Japanese Government for its efforts to construct the bridge saying it is a huge success for the country.

The President said, once completed, the bridge will provide better service delivery within the city boundaries and beyond due to the road improvements.

Government of Malawi signed a grant agreement for improvement of main roads in the city of Lilongwe, which includes 78 metres dual carriageway bridge and 743 metres long road.

The improvement of this section of the road will help ease transportation of goods and services as well as reduce traffic congestion in the city.

The construction project, which commenced on 22nd November, 2023, is being funded by the government of Japan. It is expected to be completed by 21st November, 2025.

By Sheminah Nkhoma