Civo assistant coach Oscar Kaunda has been named as head coach for newly promoted Super League team Baka City.

Kaunda who was fired last season and was delegated to reserve side at Civo Service United.

Team Chairperson Bentry Jembe said they will make sure to remain in the league.

“We are unveiling the head coach for the team who is Oscar Kaunda and will be assisted by Davie Myombe. It is our first time to play in the Super League and we will make sure to remain in the league,” said Jembe.

Oscar Kaunda thank the Baka family for considering him.

“Let me first thank the Baka family for considering me, am happy and we will fight hard together with my fellow Coaches, I alone I can not do this but a team work,” said Kaunda.

In a related development, the Karonga based team will use Karonga Stadium as home ground.

This brings the number of Super League teams using the facility to three, after Karonga United and Chitipa United.