Blantyre Synod wants K10, 000 from each member as church seeks to repay K2 billion loan

CCAP BT Synod launches fundraising campaign to repay K2 billion loan

In a move to quench loans amounting to K2 billion, Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian has pleaded with each  member to contribute 10,000 Malawi Kwacha.

In a letter that has been read today  to its members, the Blantyre Synod  has hinted that the contribution will help to settle the debts by the end of this year.

On top of each member contribution, the synod has also asked for 10 percent from tithes that each pastor gets in a week.

Recently, Blantyre Synod Secretary General Reverend Anderson Juma, disclosed that the church has debts of 2  Billion Kwacha with different commercial banks and other money lending entities including individuals.

In Malawi, Church  of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) has three synods, namely Blantyre, Nkhoma, Livingstonia synods and  according Population and Housing Census, close to 2.5  million of the Malawi total  population representing 14.2 percent  are CCAP members.

