In a move to quench loans amounting to K2 billion, Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian has pleaded with each member to contribute 10,000 Malawi Kwacha.

In a letter that has been read today to its members, the Blantyre Synod has hinted that the contribution will help to settle the debts by the end of this year.

On top of each member contribution, the synod has also asked for 10 percent from tithes that each pastor gets in a week.

Recently, Blantyre Synod Secretary General Reverend Anderson Juma, disclosed that the church has debts of 2 Billion Kwacha with different commercial banks and other money lending entities including individuals.

In Malawi, Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) has three synods, namely Blantyre, Nkhoma, Livingstonia synods and according Population and Housing Census, close to 2.5 million of the Malawi total population representing 14.2 percent are CCAP members.