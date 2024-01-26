Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has described Senior Chief Khongoni of Lilongwe as tolerant, kind and development-oriented after the chief allowed Government to give part of her area to newly elevated chiefs.

In his speech during elevation of Sub Traditional Authorities Chiwaula and Msinde to full Traditional Authority position and Group Village Headman Malembo to Sub Traditional Authority, Chimwendo Banda said chiefs in the country should emulate good example by Senior Chief Khongoni.

Senior Chief Khongoni allowed government to divide her area and give some parts of the area to others chiefs to simplify monitoring and supervision of development activities.

“What Senior Chief Khongoni has done should be an eye opener to other chiefs in the country,” said Banda.

He said some chiefs in the country are very reluctant to an extent of denying to share their areas of jurisdiction to their relatives.

The minister also urged newly elevated chiefs to respect Chief Khongoni for her good spirit of sharing.

“Let me also take this opportunity to advise you to respect Chief Khongoni for the job well done. You should also take a leading role in implementation of development projects in your jurisdictions,” Chimwendo added.

He further said Chiefs should also take action in fighting corruption primary levels like during distribution of relief food items to their subjects, implementation of Social Cash Transfer and Affordable Inputs Programmes as well as during selling of maize in Admarc markets.

Representing Chairperson of Lilongwe District Chiefs Council Chairperson, Senior Chief Chadza thanked President Lazarus Chakwera for his commitment in promoting and improving welfare of chiefs in the country.

“We appreciate any intervention our State President takes towards chiefs. He increased chief’s honoraria by 100% and recently, we have seen several chiefs being promoted to the higher level”, he said.

He also commended the President through the Minister for uniting the country by promoting chiefs regardless of the region, tribe or political connection.

Other notable faces present during the ceremony included Minister of Mining Monica Chayang’anamuno, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Deus Gumba, Regional Chairman for the Malawi Congress Party in Central region Patrick Zebron Chilondola and some government officials such as those from Lilongwe district council led by District Commissioner Dr. Lawford Palani.