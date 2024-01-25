A Malawi Police officer has been arrested for stealing motorbikes belonging to his workmates at C Division offices in Lilongwe.

Police public relations officer Hastings Chigalu says the suspect Nokesi Kashitiyano allegedly stole a motor bike in December last year.

At the time, the owner of the bike was deployed for guard duties at area 10 in Lilongwe.

Later, the owner of the motorbike saw a motorbike taxi operator using the bike. When he enquired, the operator sai the motorcycle was purchased from a police officer.

The owner reported the matter to police and this led to the arrest of Kashitiyano.

Kashitiyano, 31, hails from Mgona village Traditional Authority Tengani in Nsanje.